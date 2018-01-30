Broken Social Scene Plot North American Tour

Canadian indie rock veterans Broken Social Scene will embark on a North American tour this spring in support of their latest album, Hug of Thunder.

The trek kicks off March 23rd at Stubbs in Austin, Texas and includes stops in New Orleans, Orlando, Charlotte, North Carolina and Baltimore. The tour wraps April 8th at the Wellmont in Montclair, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale February 2nd and February 3rd at 10 a.m. local time, with complete information available on the Broken Social Scene website. A Spotify pre-sale will be held February 1st. Broken Social Scene have also partnered with Plus1 to donate $1 from each ticket sold to the organization, Partners in Health.

Along with their headlining tour, Broken Social Scene will be playing several festival dates this year, starting with a set at My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday festival vacation, taking place March 2nd through 6th in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The group is also scheduled to play Bonnaroo in June and Pickathon Festival in Portland, Oregon this August.



Broken Social Scene released Hug of Thunder last July. The album marked the group's first LP since 2010's Forgiveness Rock Record.



Broken Social Scene Tour Dates

March 23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs

March 24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Festival

March 27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

March 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

March 30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

March 31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

April 1 – Ponte Verdra, FL @ the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 3 – Charlotte, NC @ The Neighbourhood Theatre

April 4 – Richmond, VA @ The National

April 6 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

April 7 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

April 8 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont