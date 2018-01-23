Britney Spears Plots Final 'Piece of Me' Shows With U.S., Europe Tour

Britney Spears will take her hit Las Vegas show, Britney: Piece of Me, on the road for a short North American tour this summer.



The trek kicks off with a two-night stand at MGM National Harbor in Washington D.C., January 12th and 13th. The tour includes stops in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Atlantic City, New York City and wraps with three nights at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, July 27th, 28th and 29th.

Tickets for the Piece of Me tour start to go on sale January 26th. Complete information is available on Spears' website.

Following her North American run, Spears will spend the rest of the summer touring Europe and the U.K. The trek marks the final performances of Piece of Me, which Spears debuted at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas in December 2013. Over its four-year run, the show became one of the most successful on the Las Vegas Strip, with Spears delivering over 250 performances, selling nearly 1 million tickets and grossing $140 million. Piece of Me wrapped its Las Vegas stand last December.

Britney Spears Piece of Me Tour Dates



July 12 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

July 13 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

July 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

July 17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

July 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

July 23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

July 28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

July 29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock