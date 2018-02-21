Liam Gallagher performed an intimate version of Oasis' 1994 single "Live Forever" at the 2018 Brit Awards on Wednesday. The performance served as a tribute to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

The singer stood in his trademark stance: stationary, leaning to the side, hands stuffed in his jacket pockets, as he belted over an acoustic guitar and cello.

Gallagher made a surprise guest spot during Coldplay's set at last year's "One Love Manchester" benefit, where he sang back-up vocals on "Live Forever." The frontman has been donating royalties from Oasis' "Don't Look Back in Anger" to a victim benefit fund.

In October, Gallagher released his debut solo LP, As You Were, which Rolling Stone ranked Number 37 on our list of 2017's 50 Best Albums. The vocalist recently voiced Sammy the Snowman, who is melting in the winter due to rising global temperatures, in a December PSA for the U.K. environmental advocacy group Climate Coalition.