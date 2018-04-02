Brian Wilson to Perform 'Beach Boys Christmas Album' on Holiday Tour

Brian Wilson will perform the Beach Boys' Christmas Album in its entirety on his month-long Holiday Tour this winter.

Related 40 Essential Christmas Albums Classics and new entries worthy of your holiday bonus

The Beach Boys legend, who has spent the past two years touring the 50th anniversary of Pet Sounds, will bring along longtime bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin for the holiday trek. The tour kicks off November 28th in Minneapolis.

The Christmas-themed tour is the first of its kind for Wilson, who will also play cuts off his 2005 seasonal LP What I Really Want for Christmas during the performances. Wilson also promises to deliver some of his yuletide favorites like "Blue Christmas" and "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" during the 12-date trek.

Check out Wilson's site for full ticket information for the Holiday Tour.

Brian Wilson Tour Dates



November 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

November 30 - Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Casino

December 1 - Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock in Northfield Park

December 4 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

December 7 - Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

December 11 - Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

December 12 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

December 16 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel PAC

December 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

December 20 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

December 23 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino