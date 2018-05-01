Brian Wilson Postpones Tour Dates Due to 'Immediate' Back Surgery

Brian Wilson is postponing his May tour dates in order to have back surgery "immediately," he said on Thursday.

"As some of you might know, I have been having some issues with my back that ha[ve] very recently gotten worse," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "It runs in my family; Carl had back problems as well. My doctors have told me that I need to have back surgery immediately. They are optimistic that this will finally relieve the pain."

Wilson apologized "for any inconvenience this may cause" and said his "agents are already in the process of rescheduling." "We will have some of the make-up dates to announce very soon," he added. "… Please know that the music is in my heart and in my soul and me and the boys are looking forward to performing for you very soon."



Wilson has struggled with back pain in the past. In 2012, he issued a statement announcing that he underwent a "cutting edge procedure" to address "lower back issues." When the same pain flared up again following tour dates, he had the surgery "redone" that same year.



The singer recently released a career-spanning anthology of his solo work, titled Playback. The collection also contained a pair of previously unreleased songs.