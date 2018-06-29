Brendon Urie Pledges $1 Million Supporting LGBT Youth

Brendon Urie partnered with GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) to help create GSA (Gender & Sexuality/Gay-Straight Alliance) clubs in high schools across America. To mark the new alliance, Urie pledged $1 million dollars to GLSEN to launch the initiative.

"For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community," the Panic! At the Disco singer said in a statement. "I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society."

Urie's partnership follows the creation of Highest Hopes Foundation, which will help support human rights advocacy across all marginalized communities. GLSEN is the first beneficiary following the foundation's launch.

Earlier this month, Panic! At the Disco released their sixth studio album Pray for the Wicked. The LP follows the Grammy-nominated Death of a Bachelor and Urie's Broadway debut as Charlie Price in the musical Kinky Boots. The last two albums are the first with Urie billed as the sole member of the group; the group's founding drummer Spencer Smith departed in 2015 after a two year hiatus spent dealing with alcoholism and prescription pill addiction.

This July, Panic! At the Disco will embark on an extensive tour in support of Pray for the Wicked. Hayley Kiyoko will be the tour's opening act.