Hear Breeders' Dark New Song 'Nervous Mary,' From First LP in 10 Years

The Breeders unveiled a bristling new song, "Nervous Mary," set to appear on the alt-rock outfit's upcoming album, All Nerve, out March 2nd.

Kim Deal sings with a low, candid edge, that's balanced with the occasional harmony, making lines like "Run for your life, they're coming up on us," sound sweet and ominous simultaneously.

"Nervous Mary" follows the band's previously released All Nerve songs, "Wait In the Car," and the album's title track. All Nerve marks the group's first album since 2008's Mountain Battles and the group's first in 25 years to feature the same lineup as their seminal 1993 LP, Last Splash.

Along with releasing "Nervous Mary," the Breeders also launched a new "Breeders Digest" playlist generator. The app uses Spotify's API to create personalized Breeders playlists for fans based on their answers to a series of questions.

The Breeders will embark on a North American tour in support of All Nerve April 5th in Los Angeles.