Brazilian Girls Prep First LP in 10 Years, 'Let's Make Love'

Brazilian Girls will release their first album in 10 years, Let's Make Love, on April 13th via Six Degrees Records. The alternative-dance quartet teased the LP with lead single "Pirates," a barrage of springy synthesizers and singer Sabina Sciubba's staccato vocal lines.

In a statement, Sciubba detailed the positive inspiration behind the LP. "Right now 'Let's Make Love' seems like a very good message to put into the world," she said. "It's not even 'Make love, not war' – it's just 'Make love,' and nothing else."

"Pirates is a song about sleeping and sleeping together," she adds. "How we should all sleep more and sleep more together. It would change everything. Actually that's what the whole record is about. It may even be the true meaning of life."

Let's Make Love is the band's fourth record, following their self-titled 2005 debut, the following year's Talk to La Bomb and 2008's New York City, the latter of which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album. After a lengthy hiatus, the group reunited for a series of live dates in 2012, followed by their 2016 EP, The Critic.

Longtime Brazilian Girls collaborator Frederik Rubens produced the album across several years, with sessions sparking concerts in cities like Istanbul, Madrid, Paris and New York. "It's a little astounding to us because we'll go so long without playing, and then we get together and things just happen in this very harmonious way," Sciubba said.

Keyboardist Didi Gutman notes that the record marks a shift toward a more punk-styled aesthetic. "The electronic stuff we were creating before has become very popular, so maybe we should be doing that again," he said. "But 'we should' isn't an idea that exists with us. We do whatever we feel in the moment."

During their break, Sciubba released her debut solo LP, 2014's Toujours; composed several film scores and appeared opposite Zach Galifianakis on the FX comedy Baskets.

Brazilian Girls 2018 Tour Dates



May 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

May 6 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

May 9 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ TBA

May 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater