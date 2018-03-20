Boy George, B-52s Announce Summer Tour

Boy George announced a lengthy U.S. summer tour with Culture Club, the B-52s and Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins on Tuesday. The tour opens June 29th in St. Augustine, Florida and encompasses more than 40 dates before ending over three months later in Fresno, CA on October 5th.

In a statement, Boy George said he was working on new music with Culture Club. The singer promised to preview some of the new material on his upcoming tour next to massive hits like ""Karma Chameleon" and "Miss Me Blind."

Boy George led Culture Club intermittently since the 1980s, when he first left the group. He returned to the fold over a decade later for a reunion tour and the Don't Mind If I Do album. Culture Club went on hiatus again, only to get back together to tour in 2015 and 2016 and begin work on a new album titled Tribes.

"I just want to release the album so it will get heard," Boy George told Billboard. " … It would be smarter for us to put the record out when I have a social presence rather than relying on a little bit of nostalgia and the goodwill of the press and sporadic radio play."

Boy George, Culture Club Tour Dates



June 29 - St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 30 - Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

July 1 - Pompano, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

July 6 - Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino

July 7 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

July 10 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre

July 11 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Amphitheater

July 12 - Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

July 15 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial at Sugar Land

July 17 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 18 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 20 - Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

July 21 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater

July 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 26 - Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino

July 27 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

July 28 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 31 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 3 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 28 - Lewistown, NY @ Artpark

August 30 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 31 - Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival

September 1 - Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival

September 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

September 5 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

September 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

September 7 - Kansas City, OH @ Starlight Theatre

September 8 - Denver, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

September 13 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

September 14 - Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center

September 15 - Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

September 16 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

September 18 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

September 19 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

September 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

September 22 - Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center

September 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino

September 28 - Cabazon, CA @ Morongo

September 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Event Center

September 30 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

October 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

October 5 - Fresno, CA @ The Big Fresno Fair