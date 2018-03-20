Boy George, B-52s Announce Summer Tour

Boy George announced a lengthy U.S. summer tour with Culture Club, the B-52s and Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins on Tuesday. The tour opens June 29th in St. Augustine, Florida and encompasses more than 40 dates before ending over three months later in Fresno, CA on October 5th.
In a statement, Boy George said he was working on new music with Culture Club. The singer promised to preview some of the new material on his upcoming tour next to massive hits like ""Karma Chameleon" and "Miss Me Blind."
Boy George led Culture Club intermittently since the 1980s, when he first left the group. He returned to the fold over a decade later for a reunion tour and the Don't Mind If I Do album. Culture Club went on hiatus again, only to get back together to tour in 2015 and 2016 and begin work on a new album titled Tribes.
"I just want to release the album so it will get heard," Boy George told Billboard. " … It would be smarter for us to put the record out when I have a social presence rather than relying on a little bit of nostalgia and the goodwill of the press and sporadic radio play."
Boy George, Culture Club Tour Dates
June 29 - St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
June 30 - Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
July 1 - Pompano, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
July 6 - Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino
July 7 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center
July 10 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre
July 11 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Amphitheater
July 12 - Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
July 15 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial at Sugar Land
July 17 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 18 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 20 - Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
July 21 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater
July 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
July 26 - Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino
July 27 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
July 28 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 31 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
August 3 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 28 - Lewistown, NY @ Artpark
August 30 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 31 - Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival
September 1 - Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival
September 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
September 5 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
September 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
September 7 - Kansas City, OH @ Starlight Theatre
September 8 - Denver, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
September 13 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
September 14 - Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
September 15 - Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
September 16 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
September 18 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
September 19 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
September 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
September 22 - Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center
September 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino
September 28 - Cabazon, CA @ Morongo
September 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Event Center
September 30 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
October 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
October 5 - Fresno, CA @ The Big Fresno Fair