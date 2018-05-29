BottleRock Festival 2018: See Photos of Bruno Mars, the Killers and More
Halsey, Billy Idol and many others also descended on Napa Valley
The annual BottleRock Festival returned to Napa Valley for the sixth time over Memorial Day weekend. More than 80 artists performed at the event, including heavy-hitting headliners – Muse, the Killers and Bruno Mars – along with a genre-agnostic selection of Top 40 stalwarts (Halsey, the Chainsmokers), funk veterans (Earth, Wind & Fire), hip-hop royalty (Snoop Dogg and E-40), Mexican pop stars (Natalia LaFourcade), seasoned rockers (Incubus, Billy Idol) and horn-playing heroes (Trombone Shorty). The Killers ran over their 10 p.m. curfew and paid homage to 2017's headlining act, Tom Petty, while Snoop Dogg set a Guinness World Record on the festival's Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage by mixing "the largest paradise cocktail" in history – gin and juice, of course. Check out the best photos from the long weekend.