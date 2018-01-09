Bonnaroo: Eminem, the Killers, Muse Headline 2018 Festival

Eminem, the Killers and Muse will headline this year's Bonnaroo, scheduled to return to "the Farm" in Manchester, Tennessee from June 7th - 10th.

Future, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sheryl Crow, Paramore and Khalid are also on this year's lineup, which also features Bon Iver performing "two unique sets."

In addition, the 17th annual festival will feature Mavis Staples, Alt-J, Broken Social Scene, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Dua Lipa, T-Pain, Chromeo and the festival's trademark Superjam.

Tickets for this year's Bonnaroo go on sale January 12th at 10 a.m. EST at the festival's site. The 2017 festival featured headliners U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd.

Bonnaroo is the latest summer music festival to employ Eminem as headliner, with the Revival rapper already booked for two weekends of Coachella alongside gigs at Boston Calling and New York's Governors Ball. The Killers, whose North American leg of their latest tour concludes in February, also booked headlining slots at Boston Calling and Gulf Shores, Alabama's Hangout Festival. Bonnaroo currently marks Muse's first U.S. music festival of 2018.