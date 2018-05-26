Bon Iver's Manager Withdraws From Wisconsin Congressional Race

Bon Iver's manager Kyle Frenette, who in February announced he would run as a Democratic challenger in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, withdrew his candidacy in a statement Friday.

"I didn't get into this race because I wanted to be a politician but because I wanted to be a representative. I wanted to represent the people in the 7th district; to give back to this amazing place that's given me so much," Frenette wrote. "Unfortunately, it is not my time. It is with a heavy heart I must withdraw my candidacy for Congress."

Frenette cited "unforeseen circumstances in my life" as the reason he withdrew from the race to be the Democratic challenger to Republican incumbent Sean Duffy, who was a housemate on The Real World: Boston in 1997. The Democratic primary is scheduled for August 14th.

Although Frenette withdrew from the race, he pledged to continue to fight for "health care for all, environmental protections, strong economic growth, high quality education and ensuring our society values lives over guns."

It is with a heavy heart I must withdraw my candidacy for Congress . . . pic.twitter.com/hfn8AH5NUU — Kyle Frenette (@kylefrenette) May 25, 2018

Frenette initially trumpeted his intention to run for representative with a campaign video soundtracked by Bon Iver's "Wisconsin."

"Justin [Vernon] and I have been so fortunate in building something and having the support of so many to do things that we wanted: Maintaining our integrity, staying true to who we are, staying in this place and reinvesting back into our communities, and pushing the envelope a bit," Frenette told Pitchfork in February. "All of those elements factor into the leadership that I’ve brought to Bon Iver and to my management company. If I can do an ounce of that in Washington and bring some of my Wisconsin values, then I'll feel good."