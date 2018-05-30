Bobby Brown called the cover of Pusha-T's new Daytona album – which depicts Whitney Houston's bathroom counter littered with drugs – "in really bad taste" during an interview with Rolling Stone on Wednesday.

The former New Edition singer and solo star was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007. He said he had recently been busy finishing work on a two-part biopic, The Bobby Brown Story, and had not seen the Daytona cover. After being told that it was a picture of Houston's bathroom reportedly licensed by Kanye West for $85,000, Brown wondered, "Why would he post that on his album cover?"

"That's really disgusting that he would do that," Brown added. "That's in really bad taste. Something should happen to Kanye. He's already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he's pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I'm just the person to do it."

In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Pusha-T said that the Daytona cover was originally going to be a different image. But West, who executive produced the album, made a late decision to change the artwork to the picture of Houston's bathroom and shared the cover image on Twitter. West also agreed to cover the $85,000 licensing fee for the photo. Pusha-T recounted West telling him, "this is what people need to see to go along with that music."

On Tuesday, the Houston estate issued a statement saying it was "extremely disappointed in Kanye's choice" for the album artwork. "Even in Whitney's death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world," Houston's estate added.

The Bobby Brown Story is due out this fall on BET. It functions as a sequel to 2017's three-part The New Edition Story, which drew 29 million viewers during its premiere week, according to Deadline.

