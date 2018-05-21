Bob Seger Schedules Postponed Runaway Train Tour Dates

Eight months after Bob Seger postponed his Runaway Train Tour due to a vertebrae issue, the rocker rescheduled 10 dates from the trek.
Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will resume the tour on November 24th in Kansas City. The 13-date tour is currently scheduled to conclude February 23rd, 2019, but Seger will likely tack more dates onto the Runaway Train Tour. Tickets from the original shows will be honored at the make-up dates.
The Detroit News notes that Seger's representatives and promoters tried to make sure that the rescheduled tour dates coincided with the same day of the week as the original show; Saturday shows from the postponed 2017 tour will be made up on a Saturday in 2018, etc.
As Seger told Rolling Stone in January, the rocker suffered a ruptured disc prior to embark on the Runaway Train Tour and the symptoms ultimately spread to his legs. "My doctor said to me, 'Oh no, that's it, you're done with this tour. You're having surgery now," Seger said. "I'm feeling better all the time. They aren't letting me lift anything over five pounds. I can't do anything: no piano, no guitar, no nothing. But as soon as the pain stops, I'll be playing again."
Bob Seger Tour Dates
November 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
November 27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
November 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Arena
December 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena
December 14 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
December 20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
December 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
January 19, 2019 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
January 29, 2019 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
January 31, 2019 – Boise, ID @ Ford Center
February 15, 2019 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 17, 2019 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
February 23, 2019 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum