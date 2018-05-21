Bob Seger Schedules Postponed Runaway Train Tour Dates

Eight months after Bob Seger postponed his Runaway Train Tour due to a vertebrae issue, the rocker rescheduled 10 dates from the trek.

Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will resume the tour on November 24th in Kansas City. The 13-date tour is currently scheduled to conclude February 23rd, 2019, but Seger will likely tack more dates onto the Runaway Train Tour. Tickets from the original shows will be honored at the make-up dates.

The Detroit News notes that Seger's representatives and promoters tried to make sure that the rescheduled tour dates coincided with the same day of the week as the original show; Saturday shows from the postponed 2017 tour will be made up on a Saturday in 2018, etc.



As Seger told Rolling Stone in January, the rocker suffered a ruptured disc prior to embark on the Runaway Train Tour and the symptoms ultimately spread to his legs. "My doctor said to me, 'Oh no, that's it, you're done with this tour. You're having surgery now," Seger said. "I'm feeling better all the time. They aren't letting me lift anything over five pounds. I can't do anything: no piano, no guitar, no nothing. But as soon as the pain stops, I'll be playing again."

Bob Seger Tour Dates



November 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

November 27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

November 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Arena

December 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena

December 14 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

December 20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

December 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

January 19, 2019 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

January 29, 2019 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

January 31, 2019 – Boise, ID @ Ford Center

February 15, 2019 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

February 17, 2019 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

February 23, 2019 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum