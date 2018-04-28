Bob Dylan Reveals 'Heaven's Door' Signature Line of Whiskeys

Bob Dylan revealed that he has launched his own signature line of whiskeys called Heaven's Door. The legendary singer-songwriter teamed with bourbon makers Angel's Envy to create a trio of small batch whiskeys: A straight rye, a double barrel whiskey and a Tennessee bourbon.

"We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story," Dylan said in a statement to the New York Times. "I've been traveling for decades, and I've been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey."

The artwork on the Heaven's Door bottles draws from Dylan's ironwork to create massive gates. "The iron gates depicted on bottles of Heaven’s Door Whiskey were created by Bob Dylan at his metalworking shop, Black Buffalo Ironworks, and are comprised of found objects collected from farms and scrap yards across America: 'everything from farm equipment, children’s toys, kitchen utensils and antique fire arms to chains, cogs, axes and wheels,'" the Heaven's Door site writes.

According to the New York Times, Angel's Envy founder Marc Bushala pitched the idea of a whiskey line to Dylan, who initially proposed the name "Bootleg" for the whiskeys, a nod to his ongoing archival series. Bushala and Dylan spoke over the phone to lie out a flavor profile for the three whiskeys.

"Dylan has these qualities that actually work well for a whiskey," Bushala told the newspaper. "He has great authenticity. He is a quintessential American. He does things the way he wants to do them. I think these are good attributes for a super-premium whiskey as well."

Heaven's Door will release a limited edition "Bootleg Series" of the whiskey, housed in ceramic bottles decorated with his oil and watercolor paintings, starting next year. The whiskey brand also plans on opening a Nashville distillery in 2019.

"Our goal is to expand the collection with new expressions of Heaven’s Door as a 'never-ending tour,' in keeping with our mission to collaborate with craft distillers and blenders across the country on a continuous basis," Heaven's Door added. "We have some exciting partnerships in the works…"

The initial run of Heaven's Door is available to order now at the whiskey label's website and at liquor stores in select states.