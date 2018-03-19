Blink-182 to Launch Las Vegas Residency

Blink-182 are headed to Las Vegas. The pop-punk trio have inked a deal with the Palms Casino Resort for a 16-date residency dubbed "Kings of the Weekend" that will begin May 26th and run on select weekends through November 17th.

Related Blink-182 Cancel 'Blinkin Park' Shows After Chester Bennington's Death "We could never imagine playing 'Blinkin Park' without [Bennington's] incredible talent and voice. It just would not be possible," punk band says

"When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said 'Absolutely!'," bassist Mark Hoppus said in a statement. "Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone onstage ... The possibilities in Vegas are endless."

Las Vegas used to be the sole dominion of nightclub performers like Wayne Newton and Engelbert Humperdinck, but in 2003, Celine Dion proved that a long-term engagement there could be considerably more profitable than taking a show on the road. The huge success of her show played a key role in erasing the stigma of a Vegas residency and paved the way for Elton John, Rod Stewart, Cher, Bette Midler, John Fogerty and many others to create their own shows.

More recently, Britney Spears demonstrated that the formula works for younger acts. The Backstreet Boys quickly followed and Lady Gaga will begin a 74-show stand later this year for which she was paid a reported $100 million.

Blink-182 have kept a low profile since wrapping up their 2017 tour in support of California (their first album without founding guitarist Tom DeLonge). Even though DeLonge sang many of the group's most famous songs and was a fan favorite, the new lineup – Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge – remained a huge draw on the live circuit. They plan on cutting a follow-up to California in the near future.

The band will perform each show at the casino's Pearl Concert Theater. Tickets and more info are available at the band's new website for the residency.



Blink-182 Las Vegas Residency Shows



May 26-27

June 8-9, 15-16, 23-24

October 26-27

November 2-3, 9-10, 16-17