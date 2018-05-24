Watch Blink-182 Play 'Kings of the Weekend,' 'I Miss You' on 'Kimmel'

Blink-182 played one recent track, "Kings of the Weekend," and one classic, "I Miss You," during their Wednesday spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Bassist Mark Hoppus and guitarist Matt Skiba alternated lead vocals on the stripped-down "Kings of the Weekend," a highlight from their most recent LP, 2016's California. Drummer Travis Barker anchored the track with his rapid snare rim hits and hi-hat bashing.

For "I Miss You," a signature track from the band's self-titled 2004 album, Skiba recreated former guitarist Tom DeLonge's yelped lead vocal, and Hoppus countered with the lower, echoed part. Barker once again commanded the song – from the funky groove to a Keith Moon-like cymbal flourish.

Blink-182 recently announced a 16-date live residency at Las Vegas' Palms Casino Resort. Their "Kings of the Weekend" stint will begin May 26th and run on various weekends through November 17th.