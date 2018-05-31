Blink-182, Beck, Elvis Costello Lead 2018 Riot Fest Lineup

Blink-182, Beck and Elvis Costello & the Imposters lead this year's Riot Fest, which takes place at Douglas Park in Chicago, Illinois, from September 14th to 16th. The eclectic lineup also includes Incubus, Blondie and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Father John Misty, the Jesus Lizard, Gary Numan and Liz Phair are among the newcomers to the festival and this year's lineup will also feature the first-ever Chicago show from Calpurnia, which is fronted by Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard.

Interpol, Johnny Marr, Bleachers, Alkaline Trio, Fear, Bad Religion, Atmosphere, Pussy Riot, Superchunk, Digable Planets and Cypress Hill are also among the first wave of the more than 80 bands announced to perform during the festival's 14th year.

On Wednesday, Riot Fest teased some of the acts that would be performing prior to making the first wave announcement with a video, which featured lineup hints performed via a roving polka band, who played snippets of songs from Dropkick Murphys, Alkaline Trio, Blondie, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Costello.

As in previous years, the three-day festival promises select performances of seminal albums played in their entirety, which will be announced at a later date along with additional headliners and acts. The festival also features sideshow performers and carnival rides and games.

Tickets for this year's Riot Fest go on sale on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Central Time.