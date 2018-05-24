Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Preps His Father's Debut LP

Chuck Auerbach, father of the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, will release his debut LP, Remember Me, on June 15th via Dan's record label, Easy Eye Sound.

Related Inside Dan Auerbach's Own Rolling Thunder Revue The guitarist has gathered legendary session players and an overlooked R&B powerhouse for a wild tour

The younger Auerbach contributed guitars and production to the album, which they tracked at Nashville's Butcher Shoppe Recording Studio and Dan's Easy Eye Sound Studio. "After getting so much help over the years from my dad, I was happy to lend a hand in the making of this record and return the favor," Dan said.

Chuck previewed the LP with lead single "My Old Man," a folky ballad about his own father's late life and death. "I held to his hand like he held onto mine," the singer murmurs over fingerpicked acoustic guitars, organ and brushed drums. In a statement about the track, Chuck reflected, "Being with my dad at the end of his life was one of the hardest and sweetest things I've had to do. It took me 18 years to digest, and then I wrote 'My Old Man.'"

The elder Auerbach earned lyric-writing credits on the Black Keys' 2003 LP, Thickfreakness, and on Dan's debut solo album, 2009's Keep It Hid. While the Black Keys haven't released an album since 2014's Turn Blue, Dan has remained active – producing and co-writing other projects, including the Pretenders' 2016 record, Alone, and issuing his solo album Waiting on a Song in 2017.

Remember Me Track List



1. "Sylvie"

2. "Chinaman"

3. "Desperation"

4. "Long Time To Be Lonely"

5. "I'm So Sorry"

6. "If You Left Me"

7. "My Old Man"

8. "Bottoms Up"

9. "Some Fools"