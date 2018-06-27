Backstage With Billie Eilish at Bonnaroo: 'Sh-t Is Insane'

Billie Eilish takes fans backstage at Bonnaroo in a goofy behind-the-scenes video for Rolling Stone.

"I didn't sleep so much yesterday – I think that's pretty obvious," the 16-year-old singer-songwriter says. While sleep deprivation didn't affect her performance at the 2018 fest, it may have prompted some of her loopier activities, all captured with a handheld camcorder.

At various points in the clip, the musician thrusts the camera up on her brother's nostrils, updates viewers on the "eight pounds of diarrhea" in the porta potty, burps loudly, subjects her family to numerous viral video and tracks down some Starburst and Jolly Ranchers.

Eilish also reflected on her career ascent since releasing her debut EP, 2017's Don't Smile at Me. "I never know what to expect," she said of her major festival slots.

"When I came to Gov Ball last week, it was like suddenly there were tons of people screaming my name, and I dead thought there was going to be like 15 people. I don't know why – I just expect so little because I don't think of myself as anything. When people actually show up and they're not there; they're there for me, shit is insane."