Big Sean Announces 'Unfriendly Reminder' Tour

Big Sean will embark on a headlining tour this April and May with special guests Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy and GASHI. The rapper released two albums last year: the solo effort I Decided and the Metro Boomin collaboration Double or Nothing.
According to a release, the tour will be a tribute to Sean's decade with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label. Fans will be able to vote on their Top 20 songs for each date of the tour, and will therefore determine unique set lists for each city. Voting will commence on February 8th on Sean's website with any song from his expansive discography up for consideration.
Sean's debut was back in 2007 with the Finally Famous Vol. 1 mixtape. He followed it up with Vol. 2 in 2009, releasing his debut album Finally Famous in 2011. He has since released four solo LPs and two collaborative albums, including the Twenty88 project with his now-girlfriend Jhene Aiko. Sean has worked with an array of artists across genres, ranging from rap heavyweights like West, Drake and Eminem to rock bands like Fall Out Boy and Coldplay.
Big Sean Tour Dates
April 12 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
April 14 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
April 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
April 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
April 19 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
April 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 29 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University
May 1 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
May 3 – Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum
May 5 – Edmonton, Canada @ Shaw Conference Center
May 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
May 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 15 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem
May 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Center
May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
May 22 – Boston, MA 2 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
May 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
May 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
May 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
May 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
May 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
June 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Cesar's Arena
June 3 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach