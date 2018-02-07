Big Sean Announces 'Unfriendly Reminder' Tour

Big Sean will embark on a headlining tour this April and May with special guests Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy and GASHI. The rapper released two albums last year: the solo effort I Decided and the Metro Boomin collaboration Double or Nothing.

According to a release, the tour will be a tribute to Sean's decade with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label. Fans will be able to vote on their Top 20 songs for each date of the tour, and will therefore determine unique set lists for each city. Voting will commence on February 8th on Sean's website with any song from his expansive discography up for consideration.

Sean's debut was back in 2007 with the Finally Famous Vol. 1 mixtape. He followed it up with Vol. 2 in 2009, releasing his debut album Finally Famous in 2011. He has since released four solo LPs and two collaborative albums, including the Twenty88 project with his now-girlfriend Jhene Aiko. Sean has worked with an array of artists across genres, ranging from rap heavyweights like West, Drake and Eminem to rock bands like Fall Out Boy and Coldplay.

Big Sean Tour Dates

April 12 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

April 14 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

April 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

April 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 19 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

April 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 29 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University

May 1 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

May 3 – Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum

May 5 – Edmonton, Canada @ Shaw Conference Center

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

May 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 15 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

May 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

May 19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Center

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

May 22 – Boston, MA 2 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

May 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

May 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Cesar's Arena

June 3 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach