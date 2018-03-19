Big Boi Extends U.S. Tour With 16 New Dates

Big Boi has announced a new round of U.S. tour dates. The third leg of his ongoing "Daddy Fat Saxxx" jaunt launches May 17th in St. Louis, Missouri and concludes June 8th in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets are currently on sale via the rapper's website.

The 16-date trek promotes the former Outkast emcee's third solo LP, last year's Boomiverse. The all-star album features guest spots from Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, Maroon 5's Adam Levine, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Curren$y and Sleepy Brown, among others. Big Boi has been touring behind Boomiverse since last spring.

In June, the rapper spoke to Rolling Stone about his "graduation record," his love of touring and his position in the music industry. "I have trophy cases full of Grammys, American Music Awards. It's not about that no more," he said. "My favorite part about making music is touring. When I make an album, I tour for two years. So it's all about going and seeing the people and watching them sing songs that you recorded years ago. The people love it. They can feel that shit. And as long as people keep digging it, I'm gonna be all I can be. It's a gift, and I don't take it lightly."

Big Boi 2018 U.S. Tour Dates



May 17th - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

May 18th - Little Rock, AR @ The Rev Room

May 19th - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

May 21st - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

May 23rd - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

May 24th - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

May 25th - Fort Pierce, FL @ The Inlet

May 26th - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Revolution

May 28th - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

May 30th - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

June 1st - Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans Music Hall

June 2nd - Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger

June 3rd - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

June 5th - Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

June 6th - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

June 8th - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle