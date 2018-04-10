Beyonce, the Weeknd to Stream Coachella Sets on YouTube

YouTube will livestream an array of performances from the first weekend of Coachella, including sets from headliners the Weeknd and Beyoncé. Coachella will take place April 13th through 15th in Indio, California. This marks the eighth year YouTube has broadcast the festival.

Among the other artists whose performances will be streamed are Post Malone, the War on Drugs, Tyler, the Creator, Chromeo, Bleachers, Kygo, St. Vincent, Børns, Alt-J and Vince Staples. A complete list of participating artists is available on Coachella's YouTube page.

YouTube will offer four different livestreem feeds over the weekend, with different artists performing on each. One channel will offer virtual reality coverage of both performances and scenes from the festival grounds. Fans will also be able to create personalized viewing schedules featuring the artists they want to see.

YouTube will also share performance highlights and interviews with artists and creators throughout the weekend. KCRW DJ Jason Bentley will return to host the proceedings, along with co-hosts, Nadesa Alexis, Valerie Lee and Brittany Eustis.

Coachella will return for its second half, April 20th through 22nd, though YouTube will not be streaming sets from that weekend. This year's lineup also boasts Eminem, SZA, David Byrne, Haim, Fleet Foxes, Miguel and Cardi B.