Beyonce, Jay-Z Unite for Joint OTR II Stadium Tour

Following a series of rumors and retracted concert listings, Beyoncé and Jay-Z officially announced the OTR II stadium tour – a follow-up to their massive joint On the Run trek from 2014, which promoted the singer's self-titled LP and the rapper's Magna Carta Holy Grail.
Following a 15-date European leg in June, OTR II comes to North America beginning July 25th with a Cleveland concert. The 21-show North American leg concludes October 2nd in Vancouver. Tickets for the trek go on sale March 19th at Live Nation.
The Carters shared marquee billing for their original On the Run trek, named after Jay-Z's song "Part II (On the Run)," which featured Beyoncé. Despite only performing 20 shows together, the husband and wife duo earned $95 million from the jaunt, the eighth-highest-grossing of 2014.
The powerful music couple reinvented their respective catalogs throughout the tour, including medleys, mash-ups and collaborations. They also marked the fifth anniversary of Michael Jackson's death with a tribute sequence featuring a portion of the Jackson 5's "ABC" weaved into Beyoncé's "Love on Top."
In December, Jay-Z issued an intimate video for Beyoncé collaboration "Family Feud," featured on his 2017 LP, 4:44. That record, which landed at Number 12 on Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017, racked up an industry-leading eight Grammy nominations at this year's ceremony.
The Carters – who united last week on DJ Khaled's new single "Top Off" – also appeared together onstage during the final date of Beyoncé's Formation World Tour, with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams joining the singer.
Beyoncé & Jay-Z Tour Dates
July 25 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 - Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
August 2 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 5 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
August 10 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
August 13 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
August 18 - Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
August 23 - Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium
August 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 29 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
August 31 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
September 11 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
September 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 15 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
September 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
September 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
September 27 - San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
September 29 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
October 2 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place