Beyonce, Jay-Z Unite for Joint OTR II Stadium Tour

Following a series of rumors and retracted concert listings, Beyoncé and Jay-Z officially announced the OTR II stadium tour – a follow-up to their massive joint On the Run trek from 2014, which promoted the singer's self-titled LP and the rapper's Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Following a 15-date European leg in June, OTR II comes to North America beginning July 25th with a Cleveland concert. The 21-show North American leg concludes October 2nd in Vancouver. Tickets for the trek go on sale March 19th at Live Nation.

The Carters shared marquee billing for their original On the Run trek, named after Jay-Z's song "Part II (On the Run)," which featured Beyoncé. Despite only performing 20 shows together, the husband and wife duo earned $95 million from the jaunt, the eighth-highest-grossing of 2014.

The powerful music couple reinvented their respective catalogs throughout the tour, including medleys, mash-ups and collaborations. They also marked the fifth anniversary of Michael Jackson's death with a tribute sequence featuring a portion of the Jackson 5's "ABC" weaved into Beyoncé's "Love on Top."

In December, Jay-Z issued an intimate video for Beyoncé collaboration "Family Feud," featured on his 2017 LP, 4:44. That record, which landed at Number 12 on Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017, racked up an industry-leading eight Grammy nominations at this year's ceremony.

The Carters – who united last week on DJ Khaled's new single "Top Off" – also appeared together onstage during the final date of Beyoncé's Formation World Tour, with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams joining the singer.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Tour Dates



July 25 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 - Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

August 2 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 5 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

August 10 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

August 13 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

August 18 - Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

August 23 - Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium

August 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 29 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

August 31 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

September 11 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

September 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 15 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

September 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

September 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

September 27 - San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

September 29 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

October 2 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place