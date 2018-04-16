Beyonce Expands HBCU Scholarship Program in Second Year

Beyoncé announced the four schools benefiting from the second installment of her Formation Scholars Awards Program, a part of the singer's BeyGOOD Initiative. One student from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Xavier University, Wilberforce University, Tuskegee University and Bethune-Cookman University, will receive $25,000 for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Related Beyonce and Jay-Z's First 'On the Run' Tour: A Song-by-Song Look Back As the superpower couple gears up for OTR II, we look back at the first time they hit the road together

Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Parkwood Entertainment, which houses BeyGOOD, said the program salutes "the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities." She added, "We honor all institutions of higher learning for maintaining culture and creating environments for optimal learning which expands dreams and the seas of possibilities for students."

Beyoncé established the Formation Scholarship Program in April 2017 to mark the one-year anniversary of her 2016 visual LP, Lemonade. While the first year spotlighted young women, the 2018-2019 year will expand to all qualifying students at the four universities, regardless of gender.

The associated disciplines will include literature, creative arts, African American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science and engineering. Applicants must maintain a 3.5 or better GPA. The four universities will select all finalists and winners, with recipients announced this summer.

Beyoncé honored the history of HBCUs during her headlining Coachella set on Saturday, incorporating over 150 musicians and dancers – including a marching band and choir – into her detailed set, which also included guest spots from Jay Z, Solange and her former Destiny's Child members.