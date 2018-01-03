Beyonce, Eminem, the Weeknd to Headline Coachella 2018

Beyoncé, Eminem and the Weeknd will headline the 2018 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, set to take place April 13th through 15th, and April 20th through 22nd in Indio, California.

The lineup also includes SZA, Haim, David Byrne, the War on Drugs, Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Vince Staples, Fleet Foxes, Post Malone, Jamiroquai, Kygo, Portugal. the Man, Migos, A Perfect Circle, Cardi B, Miguel, alt-J, Soulwax, Chic and Nile Rodgers, Angel Olsen, King Krule, Kamasi Washington, French Montana, Børns, Brockhampton, Jessie Ware, Kamiyah and Kelela.

The full lineup is available to peruse on Coachella's Twitter and website. Passes go on sale January 5th at 12 p.m. PST.

Beyoncé's headlining spot notably comes – as promised – one year after she backed out of the 2017 festival citing doctors' orders, as she was pregnant with twins at the time. Lady Gaga performed in her place, making her the first woman to headline Coachella since Björk in 2007.

Meanwhile, Eminem's headlining slot marks his first full performance at Coachella, though he previously made a cameo during Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's set in 2012. Eminem recently released his new album, Revival. As for the Weeknd, the R&B star will be returning to Coachella for the first time since 2015 (though he appeared alongside NAV during the latter's set last year). The Weeknd released his last album, Starboy, in 2016.