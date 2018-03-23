Watch Beyonce-Approved Duo Chloe x Halle Perform on 'Kimmel'

Beyoncé's teenage R&B proteges Chloe X Halle performed a soulful version of their single "Happy Without Me" on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The sisters crooned and swayed on a circular platform while their backing band laid down a slow, keyboard-heavy groove on the stage behind them. "And it breaks my heart to see you happy without me," they sang, as the room filled with fog.

Joey Bada$$ appears on the studio version of the single, though the rapper didn't appear with them live – even as a backing track. "Happy Without Me" appears Chloe X Halle's debut LP, The Kids Are Alright, out Friday, March 23rd.

The sisters launched their own YouTube performance channel at the ages of 13 and 11, and they landed a $1 million contract with Beyoncé's label, Parkwood Entertainment, after the megastar heard their version of her song "Pretty Hurts." They also appeared on her visual album, Lemonade, and served as openers during the European leg of her Formation World Tour.

The duo's 2017 mixtape, The Two of Us, cracked Rolling Stone's round-up of the year's 20 Best R&B Albums. Their Sugar Symphony EP appeared on our 2016 list.