Ben Folds, Cake Team for Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Ben Folds and Cake will team this summer for a co-headlining tour that will travel the Eastern half of the U.S. this August.

Tall Heights will serve as special guest on the 10-date trek, which kicks off August 13th in Boston and concludes two weeks later in Indianapolis on August 25th.

"Cake – my rough contemporaries, comrades and heroes – to me, they make universal, poetic, identifiable music with a groove. I've learned a lot from these guys and I'm proud as punch to be on tour with them this summer," Folds said of the tour in a statement. "I'm telling my friends to get there early enough for Tall Heights - a great addition to this bill."

Cake singer John McCrea added, "We are very much looking forward to touring with Ben Folds. In a culture often conflicted about its relationship to melody, and songwriting generally, Ben continues unapologetically to provide melodic clarity and musicality. I am also looking forward to hearing Tall Heights. This co-headline line up seems like a good combination of musical styles-disparate but not antithetical to each other-and it should be a solid evening of music."

Check out Folds and Cake's websites for presale and ticket information.

Ben Folds and Cake Tour



August 13 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 15 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

August 17 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

August 18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 19 - Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheatre

August 21 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 22 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

August 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bank Center

August 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn