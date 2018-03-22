Belle and Sebastian Plot U.S. Tour

Belle and Sebastian will tour North America in June, performing 17 shows around the U.S., Mexico and Canada. After visiting Australia in May and making a quick stop at the Primavera Sound festival in Spain, the Scottish group kicks off their Stateside run on June 5th in Portland, Maine. They wrap up on June 30th in Portland, Oregon.



Belle and Sebastian are touring to promote How To Solve Our Human Problems Parts 1 - 3, a trio of EPs the group released over three months starting in December. They enlisted a number of different bands – Snail Mail, Men I Trust and Japanese Breakfast – to open a few dates apiece in the U.S. When Belle and Sebastian perform at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, they will enjoy support from a pair of openers: Perfume Genius and Frankie Cosmos.

In addition to announcing tour dates on Thursday, Belle and Sebastian also released a new video for "Poor Boy," a groove-heavy number full of blatant nods to early 1980s disco. In the song's colorful clip, a curious youngster uses binoculars to spy on the residents of a nearby apartment building as they dance goofily or read books on telekinesis.

"Poor Boy" opened the third How to Solve Our Human Problems EP. The collection reached Number 28 on the U.K. albums chart.

Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates

June 5 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

June 6 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

June 8 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 9 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

June 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

June 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

June 14 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Venue TBA

June 16 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

June 17 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

June 19 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

June 20 - Sundance, UT @ Sundance Amphitheater

June 22 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

June 23 - Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

June 25 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

June 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

June 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

June 30 - Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre