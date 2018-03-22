Belle and Sebastian Plot U.S. Tour

Belle and Sebastian will tour North America in June, performing 17 shows around the U.S., Mexico and Canada. After visiting Australia in May and making a quick stop at the Primavera Sound festival in Spain, the Scottish group kicks off their Stateside run on June 5th in Portland, Maine. They wrap up on June 30th in Portland, Oregon.
Belle and Sebastian are touring to promote How To Solve Our Human Problems Parts 1 - 3, a trio of EPs the group released over three months starting in December. They enlisted a number of different bands – Snail Mail, Men I Trust and Japanese Breakfast – to open a few dates apiece in the U.S. When Belle and Sebastian perform at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, they will enjoy support from a pair of openers: Perfume Genius and Frankie Cosmos.
In addition to announcing tour dates on Thursday, Belle and Sebastian also released a new video for "Poor Boy," a groove-heavy number full of blatant nods to early 1980s disco. In the song's colorful clip, a curious youngster uses binoculars to spy on the residents of a nearby apartment building as they dance goofily or read books on telekinesis.
"Poor Boy" opened the third How to Solve Our Human Problems EP. The collection reached Number 28 on the U.K. albums chart.
Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates
June 5 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
June 6 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
June 8 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 9 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
June 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
June 14 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Venue TBA
June 16 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
June 17 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
June 19 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
June 20 - Sundance, UT @ Sundance Amphitheater
June 22 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
June 23 - Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
June 25 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
June 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
June 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
June 30 - Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre