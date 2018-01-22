Belle and Sebastian Plot North American Tour

Belle and Sebastian extended their 2018 tour with a series of North American tour dates. The newly announced leg – which spans the U.S., Mexico and Canada – kicks off June 5th in Portland, Maine and concludes June 30th in Portland, Oregon.

Openers for the North American dates include Snail Mail, Perfume Genius and Frankie Cosmos, Men I Trust and Japanese Breakfast.

The band has partnered with charitable platform PLUS1 on the trek to support two different organizations. One dollar from each sale will benefit the White Helmets, the volunteer rescue workers who assist those affected by the Syrian conflict; for the Canadian shows, the dollar donations will support War Child, which works with children and families affected by war.

Last week, Belle and Sebastian issued the second installment of their ongoing EP trilogy, How to Solve Our Human Problems, along with part two single "The Same Star." The third EP – along with a Compilation CD and limited-edition vinyl box set encompassing the full trilogy – is out February 16th. The band's U.K./European tour launches February 5th in Antwerp, Belgium.

Belle and Sebastian North American Tour Dates

June 5 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

June 6 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

June 8 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 9 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

June 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

June 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

June 14 - Mexico City, Mexico @ (venue TBA)

June 16 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

June 17 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

June 19 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

June 20 - Sundance, UT @ Sundance Amphitheater

June 22 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

June 25 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

June 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

June 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

June 30 - Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre