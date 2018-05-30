Belle and Sebastian Plot 'Boaty Weekender' Cruise Festival

Belle and Sebastian will lead a four-day Mediterranean cruise and music festival that sets sail August 8th through 12th, 2019.

The trek is affectionately dubbed the Boaty Weekender in honor the 20th anniversary of the band's 1999 festival, Bowlie Weekender. The cruise will include live performances across five stages with lineups curated by Belle and Sebastian. The bill will reportedly feature a mix of classic and emerging artists, though none have been announced yet. Fans can register for pre-sale access to staterooms through the Boaty Weekender website.

Belle and Sebastian will deliver two performances during the Boaty Weekender, while those that book one of the first 350 staterooms will be treated to a special performance of Fold Your Hands Child, You Walk Like a Peasant in its entirety. The band will also host an intimate conversation with fans and partake in other various activities.

The Boaty Weekender will depart from Barcelona and travel to Cagliari, Sardinia in Italy. Along with music, the trip will include activities such as yoga, club nights, Scrabble tournaments, themed balls, crechés and quizzes.

Belle and Sebastian announced the cruise with a clever trailer that mixed footage of the band performing live with delightfully cheesy clips from old cruise line promotional videos.







In February, Belle and Sebastian released the final installment of their EP trilogy, How to Solve Our Human Problems. The group will embark on a North American tour June 5th at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine.

