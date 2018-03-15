Beck Expands North American Tour

Beck announced additional North American tour dates on Thursday. The singer will crisscross the U.S. this summer, playing festivals (New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, RBC Bluesfest) and arena dates (Madison Square Garden) before wrapping up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 28th. Beck will be joined by a rotating number of supporting acts that includes Kimbra, Torres and Twin Shadow.

Beck is touring in support of his Colors album, which came out in October. Beck worked on the record with Greg Kurstin, best known for his work on blockbuster pop records like Adele's 25. "Between the two of us, we can play everything, and we don't have to go through the filter of other people," Beck told Rolling Stone.

Kurstin specializes in radio hits and he helped Beck triumph once again on the airwaves. When single "Up All Night" reached Number One on Billboard's Alternative Songs Airplay chart, it marked the singer's first Number One in the format in over 12 years.

Beck also released a new remix to "Up All Night" this week courtesy of the electronic duo Oliver. Oliver push the single even further into the world of bubbly, effervescent funk.

Beck Tour Dates

March 23, 2018 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 24, 2018 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

April 7, 2018 – Toluca, Mexico @ Ceremonia 2018

April 26, 2018 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

April 27, 2018 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

April 29, 2018 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Amphitheatre

April 30, 2018 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 1, 2018 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 4, 2018 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest

May 5, 2018 – Birmingham, AL @ Concert Hall at the BJCC

May 6, 2018 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 6, 2018 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

July 7, 2018 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 10, 2018 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

July 12, 2018 — Quebec, QC @ Festival de Quebec

July 13, 2018 — Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest

July 15, 2018 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 19, 2018 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 20, 2018 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

September 22, 2018 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverick Center

September 24, 2018 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 28, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl