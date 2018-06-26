Bebe Rexha Navigates a Hospital for 'I'm a Mess' on 'Fallon'

Bebe Rexha performed a dramatic "I'm a Mess" during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. The song appears on her debut studio album, Expectations, which was released on Friday.

The singer launched the heartfelt song while lying in a hospital-styled bed as a nurse stood by. The lyrics explore conflicting emotions brought on by love, from optimism ("Everything's gonna be all right; everything's gonna be OK/ It's gonna be a good, good life/ That's what my therapist say") to the self-doubting chorus of "I'm a mess; I'm a loser/ I'm a hater; I'm a user/ I'm a mess for your love/ It ain't new."

Backup dancers dressed as doctors and orderlies danced alongside the singer, mirroring the song's push-and-pull themes and culminating in a cathartic pillow fight that scattered confetti around the stage.

Expectations follows Rexha's two 2017 EPs, All Your Fault: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2. She also released collaborative tracks "Push Back" with Ne-Yo and Stefflon Don and "Home" with Machine Gun Kelly and X Ambassadors. Rexha recently appeared on Louis Tomlinson's "Back to You" and Rita Ora's "Girls" alongside Cardi B and Charli XCX.