Hear Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock Remix Spoon's 'Can I Sit Next to You'

Former Beastie Boys member Ad-Rock offers a funkier edge to Spoon's "Can I Sit Next to You" in his new remix of the 2017 song. The rapper-producer reinvents the indie-rock tune, deconstructing the arrangement with layers of feedback, clattering drums, distorted bass and processed samples of singer Britt Daniel's voice.

Spoon issued their original "Can I Sit Next to You" as the second single from their ninth studio album, Hot Thoughts. The quartet explored an overall funkier vibe throughout the LP, including the cowbell-laced title-track, which Rolling Stone included in its rundown of the year's 50 Best Songs.

The band will team with Grizzly Bear for a co-headlining, seven-date U.S. tour that launches June 18th in Boston and wraps in Minneapolis on the 30th. Spoon recently concluded a run of standalone dates, and they'll kick off another leg of shows on May 13th in Nashville.

Ad-Rock and Mike D, the surviving Beastie Boys members, are expected to release their long-awaited memoir this fall. Mike D recently teased an unconventional approach for the book, which they've been working on since 2013.

"I think a lot of times when I read a band book or I watch a music documentary, maybe I'm just kind of ADD, I get a little bored," the emcee told Beats 1 in January. "But actually, I don't think they do the subject matter justice because it's kinda surreal what happens in bands' lives, so you kind of have to use all dimensions to tell the story more accurately."