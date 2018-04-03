Beach House Reveal New Song, 'Dark Spring,' Ahead of U.S. Tour

Baltimore dream-pop duo Beach House unveiled "Dark Spring," from their upcoming album, 7, out May 11th via Sub Pop/Bella Union/Mistletone.

"Dark Spring" opens with a thunderous drum fill that settles into a steady bass drone and layered vocals. The accompanying black-and-white video was directed by Zia Anger and features an array of enigmatic image sequences: an empty house, stark trees and swimmers floating underwater. Anger said the video was "a very organic thing made with a lot of people (who are also filmmakers), that I love and trust. An anomaly in process."

Prior to releasing "Dark Spring," Beach House shared 7 cut, "Dive." 7 marks Beach House's first album since 2015's Thank Your Lucky Stars. Last year, the group released the compilation, B-Sides and Rarities.

Beach House will embark on a North American tour in support of 7 April 30th in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

