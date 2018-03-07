Beach House Preview Forthcoming Album '7' With New Song, 'Dive'

Beach House released a second new single off their forthcoming album 7 with "Dive." 7 is the band's first album of new material since 2015.

The song begins in dreamy repose, but at the midpoint, turns into a messy, dance-driven stomp that's unusual for the synth-pop duo. Similar to the other new single, "Lemon Glow," this song's uptempo gives the band's sound a new kind of urgency.



Last year, Beach House released B-Sides and Rarities, a compilation album featuring previously unreleased cuts from across their career. It followed the double releases of 2015: Depression Cherry and the surprise-released Thank Your Lucky Stars. Depression Cherry debuted at Number Eight on the Billboard 200.

Beach House also revealed a world tour that will launch ahead of the album's release and end in October. The day their new album drops, they will perform a show in Mexico City.

Beach House tour dates

April 30 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

May 1 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

May 2 - Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Live

May 4 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

May 5 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

May 7 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

May 8 - El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

May 11 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW)

May 13 - Mayer, AZ @ Form Arcosanti

June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

July 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

July 27 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

July 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

July 30 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

July 31 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

August 2 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

August 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

August 5 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory at North Park

August 7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

August 10 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

August 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

August 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

August 15 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

August 17 - St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

August 18 - Chicago, Il @ Chicago Theatre

August 19 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

August 20 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

August 22 - New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

August 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

August 24 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

August 25 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 25 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu dos Recreios

September 26 - Porto, Portugal @ Teatro sa da Bandeira

September 30 - Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne

October 1 - Köln, DE @ Gloria

October 2 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

October 4 - Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

October 5 - Gothenburg, SE @ Trädgar'n

October 7 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

October 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Münchenbryggeriet

October 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box

October 11 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

October 12 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

October 13 - Brussels, BE @ AB

October 15 - Paris, FR @ Olympia

October 18 - London, UK @ Troxy

October 19 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

October 20 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street