Beach House Preview Forthcoming Album '7' With New Song, 'Dive'

Beach House released a second new single off their forthcoming album 7 with "Dive." 7 is the band's first album of new material since 2015.
The song begins in dreamy repose, but at the midpoint, turns into a messy, dance-driven stomp that's unusual for the synth-pop duo. Similar to the other new single, "Lemon Glow," this song's uptempo gives the band's sound a new kind of urgency.
Last year, Beach House released B-Sides and Rarities, a compilation album featuring previously unreleased cuts from across their career. It followed the double releases of 2015: Depression Cherry and the surprise-released Thank Your Lucky Stars. Depression Cherry debuted at Number Eight on the Billboard 200.
Beach House also revealed a world tour that will launch ahead of the album's release and end in October. The day their new album drops, they will perform a show in Mexico City.
Beach House tour dates
April 30 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
May 1 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
May 2 - Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Live
May 4 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
May 5 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
May 7 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
May 8 - El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
May 11 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW)
May 13 - Mayer, AZ @ Form Arcosanti
June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
July 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre
July 27 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
July 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
July 30 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
July 31 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
August 2 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
August 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
August 5 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory at North Park
August 7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
August 10 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
August 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
August 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
August 15 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
August 17 - St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
August 18 - Chicago, Il @ Chicago Theatre
August 19 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
August 20 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
August 22 - New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre
August 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
August 24 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
August 25 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
September 25 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu dos Recreios
September 26 - Porto, Portugal @ Teatro sa da Bandeira
September 30 - Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne
October 1 - Köln, DE @ Gloria
October 2 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
October 4 - Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
October 5 - Gothenburg, SE @ Trädgar'n
October 7 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
October 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Münchenbryggeriet
October 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box
October 11 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
October 12 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
October 13 - Brussels, BE @ AB
October 15 - Paris, FR @ Olympia
October 18 - London, UK @ Troxy
October 19 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
October 20 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street