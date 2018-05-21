Ariana Grande opened the 2018 Billboard Music Awards performing of her house-leaning single "No Tears Left to Cry."



Grande was lowered onto the stage on a platform made of umbrellas, where she joined a cadre of male dancers. As she stalked an intricately designed stage – full of arches, staircases and adjoining rooms – in high-heeled boots, she sang clearly and forcefully, returning frequently to the melismatic vocal runs that have long been one of her favorite tools.

"No Tears Left to Cry" captures some of the infectious energy of the crossover club singles that were popular in the Nineties. Grande performed while members of the crowd – including Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello – danced and sang along in their seats.

Grande released "No Tears Left to Cry" in April as the lead single from her upcoming fourth album, Sweetener. The song made an immediate impact, debuting in the top ten on the Hot 100, where it has stayed for three weeks.

Sweetener will follow Grande's 2016 effort, Dangerous Woman, though a release date has yet to be announced. Sweetener will reportedly feature collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Max Martin and Savan Kotecha, who co-wrote several of Grande's previous singles, including "Break Free" and "Bang Bang."

Per Variety, Sweetener will draw partial inspiration from Grande's tragic May 2017 concert in Manchester, where a suicide bomber killed 23 people and wounded approximately 500 outside the arena. In the aftermath, Grande helped organize the all-star "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, which raised over $13 million for victims. Grande was subsequently named the city's first "honorary citizen."