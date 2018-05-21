Salt-N-Pepa ended the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday with an uplifting medley of throwback hip-hop hits. On a night riding high on female empowerment, it was fitting the show ended with a stage full of strong women.

Salt-N-Pepa opened with quick, potent trifecta: the head-nod suite "Shoop," the kinetic "Let's Talk About Sex" – in the crowd, Ne-Yo was spotted crooning the hook – and the breathless classic, "Push It." They were joined by the three singers in En Vogue for a triumphant rendition of their 1993 hit, "Whatta Man."

Salt-N-Pepa originally released "Push It" in 1987 as the b-side to their song, "Tramp," before putting it out as its own single a year later. "Push It" quickly became a crossover smash, ultimately peaking at Number 19 on the Hot 100 and making Salt-N-Pepa the first female rappers to crack the Top 20. Salt-N-Pepa's success continued over the next few years. "Whatta Man" became their highest charting song, reaching Number Three on the Hot 100.

Salt-N-Pepa continue to tour regularly and are set to embark on a summer trek June 8th at the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi. The group also recently announced they would kick off a residency in Las Vegas later this year.