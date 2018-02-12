Watch Bat for Lashes Explore Supernatural Romance in New Short Film

Bat for Lashes' Natasha Khan explores a surreal, supernatural romance in a new short film called Light Beings. The musician wrote and directed the project, teaming with the Haxan Cloak's Bobby Krlic to create the atmospheric score.
The three-minute film opens with a young woman (The Leftovers' Margaret Qualley) riding her bicycle to the beach. Above her, a man (Jamie Strachan) strips to his underwear and jumps from a rock into the water, transforming into a dark figure covered in white lights. The protagonist tracks him to a hiding spot, where they embrace and gaze at each other – before the being's luminous spots dissolve.
Light Beings is Khan's second short film, following I Do, which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. The same year, the singer-songwriter issued her fourth Bat for Lashes LP, The Bride.
Khan recently contributed material to the soundtrack of BBC1 mystery TV series, Requiem.