Hear Axl Rose Perform Rare Early Demo of 'November Rain'

Guns N' Roses previewed the massive reissue of their debut LP Appetite for Destruction with Axl Rose's 10-minute, vocals-and-piano demo of "November Rain." The band's epic single would later appeared on their third album Use Your Illusion I.



The demo, over a minute longer than the 1991 version, finds Rose sketching out the song's grandiose chord changes, crooning and bashing the keys in a fluid tempo. His wordless backing vocals appear at various points – a placeholder for the massive choir that highlights the finished single.

Rose recorded the "November Rain" demo, along with 24 others, during a 1986 session at Sound City studio; all appear on the upcoming Appetite for Destruction reissue box set, out June 29th. The reissue is available in multiple iterations, including standard CD versions and a super deluxe edition set.

The most expansive edition is the $999 "Locked N' Loaded" box, which includes a fresh remaster of the original album, other rarities and B-sides, a Blu-Ray audio disc, a 96-page hardcover book featuring unseen photos, audiophile vinyl and other memorabilia.