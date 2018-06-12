Avicii Laid to Rest in Stockholm

The funeral for Swedish DJ and music producer Avicii was held in Stockholm, Sweden last week, The Guardian reports. The artist, whose given name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20th in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

"Only his family and closest friends were in attendance," Ebba Lindqvst told the newspaper of the funeral. He was buried on Friday at Stockholm's Skogskyrkogården cemetery.

Oman police have ruled that there was no "criminal suspicion" surrounding Avicii's death. A few days after his death, his family issued a statement saying, "He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

The superstar DJ – who collaborated with Madonna, Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz and Zac Brown – stopped touring in 2016 at the height of his popularity. In his family's statement, they cited the decision was prompted by a desire "to find a balance in life, to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music."

In Avicii's open letter announcing his retirement from touring, he wrote, "I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist." He added that he had long been wrestling with the decision to stop touring and wrote that he was able to gain a new perspective during a cross-country U.S. drive with friends. "It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I'd been struggling with for a while."

Avicii continued to produce music including the release of his self-titled EP last summer. Prior to Avicii leaving for Oman, he had been working on new music in his home studio in Los Angeles, California, with songwriter-producer Joe Janiak.