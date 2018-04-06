Watch Ashanti Blast Media in 'Say Less' Video With Ty Dolla $ign

Ashanti makes a feisty return in her new "Say Less" video featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The clip opens with the R&B singer blasting the media, paparazzi and misleading headlines.

"It's amazing to me that people don't even care about finding out the truth," Ashanti says, as news shows circulate an inaccurate story about her pulling out a fan's hair and pushing her into a pool. "They'd rather just run with the lie. Honestly, people need to just say less."

Ashanti brushes off gossip by popping bottles with her friends in a huge mansion and joining Ty Dolla $ign at a nightclub. The clip ends with a kinder version of the pool story, with Ashanti accidentally pulling out the woman's hair while trying to stop her from falling in.

The DJ Mustard-produced "Say Less," issued in November, is the lead single from Ashanti's upcoming sixth LP, due out later this year. The singer will join Ja Rule for their co-headlining Natural Born Hitters tour, which kicks off April 20th in Bangor, Maine and concludes August 11th in Peoria, Illinois.