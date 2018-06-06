A$AP Rocky, Skepta Explore New York, London in 'Praise the Lord' Video

A$AP Rocky and Skepta showcase their respective turfs, New York City and London, in the weed-shrouded "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)" video.

The stripped-back clip utilizes a split-screen format, opening with A$AP Rocky smoking and hanging out in an apartment. Later, director Dexter Navy ventures to London, employing some wobbly visual effects as Skepta bounces around the city late at night.

As Complex notes, A$AP Rocky has a deep love for London. In late May, he performed a free concert in the city, even bringing out Skepta for their collaborative track, and he told Vogue last year that London is his favorite city – "best of all, and true to all its clichés."

"Praise the Lord (Da Shine)" appears on the rapper's recently issued third LP, Testing, which follows 2015's At. Long. Last. A$AP. The guest-packed album, which debuted at Number Four on the Billboard 200, also features cameos from Puff Daddy, Snoop Dogg, Juicy J, T.I., Moby, Frank Ocean, French Montana, FKA Twigs, Kid Cudi, Kodak Black and Blocboy JB.