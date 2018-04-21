A$AP Rocky Marks 4/20 With New 'Herojuana Blunts' Video

A$AP Rocky celebrates weed holiday 4/20 with his surprise new video for "Herojuana Blunts," a cautionary tale of sorts about drug use.

"No drugs were harmed during the making of this video," a disclaimer for the visual notes before transforming the anti-drug mantra "Don't do drugs" into the phrase "Let the drugs do you."

Following the disclaimer, the video unleashes a trippy montage of kids doing drugs, from smoking weed and dropping acid to chopping cocaine and readying needles.

"Like cocaine up in her veins / Like Cobain up in her veins," A$AP Rocky repeats during the two-minute cut. "Heroin all up in her system / Ain't a damn thing changed."

The video closes out with the message "Don't take drugs. No seriously, don't take drugs," echoing a theme similar to J. Cole's just-released new album KOD.

"Herojuana Blunts" is the latest in a series of new songs that A$AP Rocky has released in 2018, following "Bad Company," "Cocky" and "5ive Stars."