A$AP Rocky Marks 4/20 With New 'Herojuana Blunts' Video

A$AP Rocky celebrates weed holiday 4/20 with his surprise new video for "Herojuana Blunts," a cautionary tale of sorts about drug use.
"No drugs were harmed during the making of this video," a disclaimer for the visual notes before transforming the anti-drug mantra "Don't do drugs" into the phrase "Let the drugs do you."
Following the disclaimer, the video unleashes a trippy montage of kids doing drugs, from smoking weed and dropping acid to chopping cocaine and readying needles.
"Like cocaine up in her veins / Like Cobain up in her veins," A$AP Rocky repeats during the two-minute cut. "Heroin all up in her system / Ain't a damn thing changed."
The video closes out with the message "Don't take drugs. No seriously, don't take drugs," echoing a theme similar to J. Cole's just-released new album KOD.
"Herojuana Blunts" is the latest in a series of new songs that A$AP Rocky has released in 2018, following "Bad Company," "Cocky" and "5ive Stars."