A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage Team Up in New 'Cocky' Video

A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane and 21 Savage unite on "Cocky," a collaborative single featured in the upcoming basketball comedy film Uncle Drew, out June 29th.

Related 40 Best Rap Albums of 2017 Migos, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more of the year in rhymes

The rappers exchange verses over producer London on Da Track's minimalist synth lines. "I'm too cold for these suckers; they ain't got more money than me," Gucci Mane boasts. "I wear my mink in the summer when its 103." A$AP Rocky works in some hoops-themed rhymes in his section, rapping, "Make a cheerleader cream; so what, she on the other team?/For the cameras say 'cheese,' rap game like the league."

Uncle Drew, inspired by a series of popular Pepsi commercials, stars Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving alongside Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll and NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Reggie Miller.

A$AP Rocky recently revealed that he's finished recording his third album, though he's yet to detail the project or announce a release date. The emcee released his "Money Bags Freestyle" in January, along with two other new songs, "Above" and DRAM collaboration "5ive Stars."