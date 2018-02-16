A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage Team Up in New 'Cocky' Video

A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane and 21 Savage unite on "Cocky," a collaborative single featured in the upcoming basketball comedy film Uncle Drew, out June 29th.
The rappers exchange verses over producer London on Da Track's minimalist synth lines. "I'm too cold for these suckers; they ain't got more money than me," Gucci Mane boasts. "I wear my mink in the summer when its 103." A$AP Rocky works in some hoops-themed rhymes in his section, rapping, "Make a cheerleader cream; so what, she on the other team?/For the cameras say 'cheese,' rap game like the league."
Uncle Drew, inspired by a series of popular Pepsi commercials, stars Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving alongside Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll and NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Reggie Miller.
A$AP Rocky recently revealed that he's finished recording his third album, though he's yet to detail the project or announce a release date. The emcee released his "Money Bags Freestyle" in January, along with two other new songs, "Above" and DRAM collaboration "5ive Stars."