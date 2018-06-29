Hear A$AP Ferg's Twitter Love Letter on New Song 'Verified'

Over minimal electronics and airy, synth-like ambience, A$AP Ferg daydreams of a crucial career boost via Twitter on his new song "Verified."

"At 7 a.m. I wake up to the green/ I take my phone up out my jean," he rhymes. "Wake up and I'm proud of me/ That blue check on the side of the screen/ That blue check is gon' validate me/ That blue check now they gotta hate me."

The A$AP Mob member also released another new song, "Not the Boy," which veers through one-liners and pop culture references in its brief run time. "We could do it on the road, Jay-Z, 'Big Pimpin'," he rhymes over booming drums and warped keys. "Come on momma why you riffin'?/ Go and bust that ass while I laugh, Eddie Griffin."







"Verified" and "Not the Boy" follow A$AP Ferg's recently issued "Harlem Anthem," recorded for the Uncle Drew soundtrack, and his 2017 mixtape, Still Striving. The rapper will launch the final North American stretch of his "Mad Man" tour on July 7th in Portland, Oregon.