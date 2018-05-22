Ariana Grande Marks One-Year Anniversary of Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande marked the one-year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing with a short, poignant message on Twitter.

"Thinking of you all today and every day," the singer wrote. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."



Last May, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded roughly 500 outside Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena. In the aftermath, Grande helped organize the all-star "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, which raised over $13 million for victims. Grande was subsequently named Manchester's first "honorary citizen."

As Variety reports, the one-year anniversary of the attack was marked in Britain Tuesday with a minute of silence following a memorial service in Manchester Cathedral. Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, tweeted, "Today we come together, we remember each of the 22 people whose lives were taken and we re-commit to supporting their families and all affected."

In a recent interview with Time, Grande opened up about the Manchester terror attack and how her healing process included the recording of her new album, Sweetener, which arrives this summer. "I was never as involved," she said. "I felt more inclined to tap into my feelings because I was spending more time with them. I was talking about them more. I was in therapy more."

Grande also noted that the bee – a symbol of industrious Manchester – inspired the title of Sweetener: "When you're handed a challenge, instead of sitting there and complaining about it, why not try to make something beautiful?"