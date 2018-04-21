Ariana Grande Debuts New Single Live at Surprise Coachella Appearance

Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance at Coachella to deliver the live debut of "No Tears Left to Cry" Friday night during Kygo's set.

Hours after the single and video's premiere, Grande hopped in a helicopter to Indio, California to perform her new single live during the festival's second weekend.

Grande also sang Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing" during her Kygo visit; at Coachella's first weekend, the DJ recruited Jamie Foxx to guest on "Sexual Healing."

The surprise appearance marked Grande's second live performance of 2018: In March, she sang her "Be Alright" at the March for Our Lives gun control rally in Washington D.C.

Kygo also paid tribute to Avicii during his set following the DJ's death earlier in the day. "Today is a very sad day for music. Earlier today, I got the news that Avicii passed away, only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration, and he was the reason I started making music. So I don't think I would have been on the stage if it wasn't for him. And I know he has inspired a million other producers out there."

Kygo then closed out his set with Avicii's "Without You."