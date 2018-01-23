Aretha Franklin, Aerosmith, Jack White Top 2018 Jazz Fest Lineup

Aretha Franklin, Aerosmith, Jack White, Sting and Beck top the stacked lineup for the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The annual event will take place over two weekends, April 27th through 29th, and May 3rd through 6th.

This year's lineup also features Lionel Richie, Jimmy Buffett, David Byrne, Anita Baker, Bonnie Raitt, Khalid, Sturgill Simpson, Sheryl Crow, Common, Jack Johnson, Steve Miller Band, Cage the Elephant, Smokey Robinson, Juanes, Jason Isbell, Toots and the Maytals, Lyle Lovett, Charlie Wilson, Buddy Guy, John Mayall and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Plenty of New Orleans acts will also appear at Jazz Fest, including Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, the Revivalists, Aaron Neville, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. New Orleans native and Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste will also perform alongside the Dap-Kings. The complete lineup and schedule are available on the Jazz Fest website.

Tickets for the 2018 New Orleans Jazz Fest are available via the festival's website. Single-day tickets are priced at $65, but will cost $80 at the gate (children's tickets are $5). A variety of VIP passes and travel packages are also available.