Arctic Monkeys Plot North American Summer Tour

Arctic Monkeys announced a North American summer tour. The brief trek launches May 5th with a date at Los Angeles's Hollywood Forever Cemetery. After a series of European shows, the indie rockers will perform a headlining slot at Delaware's Firefly Festival, followed by nine more concerts in the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets for the new North American shows go on sale Friday, March 16th at 10 a.m. Additional information is available at the band's website.

The quartet last performed in November 2014 during the promotional jaunt behind their fifth and most recent LP, the previous year's AM. The band went on hiatus following the tour, and singer-songwriter Alex Turner released his second LP with the Last Shadow Puppets, Everything You've Come to Expect, in 2016.

"The other guys just had babies," Turner told Rolling Stone that year of Arctic Monkeys' break. "We'll get back to it at some point."



Buzz surrounding a new album has been building since last April, when drummer Matt Helders posted an in-studio Instagram photo of his drum kit surrounded by microphones.

In September, bassist Nick O'Malley confirmed to motorcycle publication For the Ride that the group had begun recording in a "secret location." He also teased a potential 2018 release date, noting, "If it isn't [out within the year], we've got problems."

Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates



May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

June 14-17 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

June 16 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

July 24 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 27 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 28 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events center

August 1 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

August 5 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre